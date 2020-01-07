UrduPoint.com
Standing Committee Suggest Regulatory Body For Private Testing Companies

Tue 07th January 2020

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Establishment Division to work out a proposal for establishment of an authority to regulate the Private Testing Agencies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Establishment Division to work out a proposal for establishment of an authority to regulate the Private Testing Agencies.The committee met under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday at parliament.The committee also directed for finalization of an ongoing enquiry into the paper leakage of tests conducted for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department.The meeting discussed the issue of malpractices and leakages of papers of tests conducted by National Testing Service in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on a question raised by Sahibzada Sibghat Ullah, MNA and referred by the National Assembly to the Standing Committee for discussion and report.Committee observed that there was a dire need of establishment of a body to regulate all the Testing Agencies since multiple instances of mismanagement, corrupt practices and non-transparency had been reported.

The Committee directed the Rector, COMSATS University and the CEO of NTS to finalize the ongoing inquiry into the whole fiasco within 45 days and submit report to the Committee. Establishment Division was asked to meanwhile bring forth a proposal for establishment of such Regulatory Authority.The meeting while discussing the progress on infrastructure development projects in Karachi under the management of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) directed for early completion of the ongoing projects.

The Committee also directed expediting the process of provision of fire tenders and snorkels to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation under PM Package. The Committee was of the view that completion of green line mass transit system would help the people of Karachi to commute between their residences and the workplace beside easing the burden on the road network and helpful in maintaining the ecosystem.

More Stories From Pakistan

