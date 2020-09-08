UrduPoint.com
Standing Committee Takes Up Issue Of School Expansion On Graveyard Land.

Tue 08th September 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday referred a case of expansion of Middle School Village Jandri Karak on a graveyard land, to the concerned Standing Committee.

Addressing the house on a call attention notice, Aasia Khattak said the Government Middle School Jandri was constructed on a land that was adjacent to the graveyard.

She informed the house that the school was upgraded in 2009-10.

Revenue and education Department without verification allotted the land of graveyard to the school, she said.

Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan said the school was established on six kanal land in 1994 and it was upgraded in 2004.

He said that areas of two kanals were allocated for middle classes and four kanals for higher classes.

The house referred the matter to the concerned committee after law minister said that matter can be discussed at length if it is sent to the concerned committee.

Bahadur Khan of Awami National Party sought house attention towards penalizing people of PK16 for cutting trees grown on their own land.

He said that forest department and range officers submitted reports and imposed fine on locals who cut trees from their own land.

Responding to call attention notice, Law Minister said that there is no restriction on cutting of trees from personal property however NOC is mandatory for transportation.

He also directed forest department not to take any action against those who cut trees from their own land for personal use in Dir Lower.

More Stories From Pakistan

