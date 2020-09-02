UrduPoint.com
Standing Committee To Probe Appointment Issue In BRT: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Standing committee to probe appointment issue in BRT: Minister

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir Wednesday said that standing committee will probe the issue of appointing workers in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir Wednesday said that standing committee will probe the issue of appointing workers in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

Shah Muhammad Wazir was reacting to the propaganda spread by some elements on social media about appointments in BRT.

The minister rejected the appointments of people of Swat and Bannu in BRT and termed the allegations baseless.

He said that the provincial government believe in merit and transparency adding that action will be taken if proved that illegal appointment were made in any project.

The minister clarified that the staff has been appointed from private companies for BRT stations including security guards and drivers.

