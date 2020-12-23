Standing committee to visit forest, wildlife activities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Standing Committee on Environment Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday decided to start site visits of the forest and wildlife activities to see on ground achievements of Environment department in this regard.

First visit to be made of Garhi Chandan forestry and Peshawar Zoo as well as Hayatabad industrial estate to oversee the steps of the department for making Peshawar pollution free city and devise more effective legislation thus required.

It was decided in the second meeting of the committee held at Assembly Secretariat chaired by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi.

Besides MPAs Madiha Nisar, Sajida Hanif, Sitara Afreen, Humaira Khatoon, Shagufta Malik and Baseerat Shinwari, it was attended by Secretary Environment Shahidullah Khan, DG Environment Muhammad Hanif and other high-ups of the department.

The participants of the committee were briefed on the core functions and performance of the department. Senior Officers of the department also briefed the committee on the questions moved by the MPAs. The chair underlined the need of mass awareness and promoting ecotourism in the province and ensuring more legislation and result oriented steps for the purpose.