UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standing Committee To Visit Forest, Wildlife Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Standing committee to visit forest, wildlife activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Standing Committee on Environment Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday decided to start site visits of the forest and wildlife activities to see on ground achievements of Environment department in this regard.

First visit to be made of Garhi Chandan forestry and Peshawar Zoo as well as Hayatabad industrial estate to oversee the steps of the department for making Peshawar pollution free city and devise more effective legislation thus required.

It was decided in the second meeting of the committee held at Assembly Secretariat chaired by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi.

Besides MPAs Madiha Nisar, Sajida Hanif, Sitara Afreen, Humaira Khatoon, Shagufta Malik and Baseerat Shinwari, it was attended by Secretary Environment Shahidullah Khan, DG Environment Muhammad Hanif and other high-ups of the department.

The participants of the committee were briefed on the core functions and performance of the department. Senior Officers of the department also briefed the committee on the questions moved by the MPAs. The chair underlined the need of mass awareness and promoting ecotourism in the province and ensuring more legislation and result oriented steps for the purpose.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit SITE Afridi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

16 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

31 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.