'Standing Committees backbone of FCCI'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) ::Standing Committees are backbone of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and they must work under well-defined program strictly following the TOR (Terms Of Reference) and SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) to give immediate and positive results, said President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam.

He was addressing the first introductory meeting of the chairmen of the Standing Committees of the FCCI. He said that standing committees have been mandated to pin point their sector specific issues along with their viable suggestions in addition to contributing their proactive role in enhancing the membership of this premier trade body.

He said that more than 80 standing committees have been constituted and their procedure to work has also been defined so that they could bring qualitative improvement in the overall performance of the FCCI by enhancing the efficacy of the standing committees.

He asked chairmen of the standing committees to inform FCCI secretariat at least three days before holding their meetings along with predetermined agenda.

He also requested the chairmen to avoid scheduling any meeting during the visit of any VVIPs including ministers or diplomats.

He further told that performance of each committee will also be adjudged through a well-designed evaluation system in which 50% marks has been allocated to new memberships, 20% marks to convene the meeting through agenda, 20% marks to keep the minutes updated and 10% marks for the maximum attendance of the meeting.

He said that the chairmen of the best performing standing committees would be awarded shield in addition to a surprise prize.

Secretary General FCCI Abid Masood pointed out that the role of standing committees is to assist the president and they could not directly contact with the government departments. He further told that the accounts, scrutiny and H.R & building committees are constituted under the Memorandum of Articles and they could not be mixed up with sector specific committees.

Later, chairmen of standing committees introduced themselves and also briefed about their sector specific problems.