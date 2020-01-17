UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standing Committee's Meeting On Legislative Business Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Standing committee's meeting on Legislative Business held

The 19th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat chaired by Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The 19th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat chaired by Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Salman, senior member board of Revenue and the secretaries of the respective departments also attended the meeting.

The committee gave go-ahead to the proposal to amend rules regarding gas transmission network in Punjab, agreeing with the proposed amendment of sugar mills to improve payment method for sugarcane growers in Punjab.

The committee during its proceedings allowed the project for the establishment of the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Bazdar Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The committee allowed to amend the Disabled Persons Employment and Rehabilitation Ordinance 1981 for replacing the term "disabled person "with" persons with disability" in accordance with international laws.

The proposal to give more powers to the regional directors of the Social Welfare Department was also approved. The committee directed the secretary P&D to brief the cabinet on the proposed Punjab Social Protection policy and then presented it before the Standing Committee on Law.

Under the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance 1985, the reconstitution of the Committee and proposal for amendment in Rule 12 and 59 of the Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 was approved too.

Related Topics

Business Education Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Gas Cabinet Employment Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Rabada ban triggers dispute ahead of fourth Test

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 985 injured in 869 accidents

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Over Phone Upcoming Talks in ..

2 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Pricing queries of trader community to be resolved ..

2 minutes ago

Langar sites to be opened from Tharparker to Swat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.