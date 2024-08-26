Open Menu

Standing Committee’s Report About SC Judgment In Mubarak Sani Case Presented In NA

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM

A report of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice regarding the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in case titled “The State vs. Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another” was presented in the National Assembly on Monday

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice presented the report on Point of Order regarding Judgment dated 24th July, 2024 of the Hon. Supreme Court of Pakistan in case titled “The State vs. Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another” in the House.

