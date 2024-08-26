Standing Committee’s Report About SC Judgment In Mubarak Sani Case Presented In NA
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM
A report of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice regarding the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in case titled “The State vs. Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another” was presented in the National Assembly on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A report of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice regarding the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in case titled “The State vs. Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another” was presented in the National Assembly on Monday.
Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice presented the report on Point of Order regarding Judgment dated 24th July, 2024 of the Hon. Supreme Court of Pakistan in case titled “The State vs. Mubarak Ahmad Sani and another” in the House.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago