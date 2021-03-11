UrduPoint.com
Standing Committees Reports, Deputy Chairman Senate Tenure Report Presented In Upper House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:56 PM

Around seven Senate Standing Committees reports and Deputy Chairman Senate tenure report 2018-2021 presented in the Upper House on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Around seven Senate Standing Committees reports and Deputy Chairman Senate tenure report 2018-2021 presented in the Upper House on Thursday.

During Senate session, Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology presented report of the Committee for the Parliamentary Years 2018-2021.

She also presented report of the Committee regarding non-availability of internet facility in the areas of Daag, Aaranji and Battu in the province of Balochistan.

Senator Rubina Khalid also presented a report of the Committee regarding problems being faced by young I.T. professional / investors and another report about the growing trend of blasphemy through internet.

She also presented a report on behalf of Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala of his tenure as Deputy Chairman Senate for the period from 2018-2021.

Senator Rubina also presented report of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting for the Parliamentary Years 2018-2021 on behalf of Chairman of the Committee Senator Faisal Javed.

Senator Fida Khan on behalf of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi presented report of the Committee on a point of public importance.

Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railways presented report of the Committee regarding details of profit and loss of freight trains.

