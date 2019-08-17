Standing water hinders resumption of classes in many of the schools

Many of the parents of local school going children have expressed their apprehension about fate of their kids due to unannounced closure of the institutions inundated since recent rains in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Many of the parents of local school going children have expressed their apprehension about fate of their kids due to unannounced closure of the institutions inundated since recent rains in the metropolis.

Talking to APP parents of these students enrolled mainly with government centres said their kids could not and also may not attend their classes due to water accumulated in the entrance points.

Many of the schools in old city areas are also yet to be accessible due to sewage water flowing on the ground and in certain instances even in the classes, said Abdul Khaliq a resident of Lyari Town.

Gul Nasreen, mother of students attending Jacob Lines Government School, Saddar, said studies of her daughters was being significantly affected due to delayed resumption of regular classes.

"This has appeared to be regular feature after every single episode of showers," she complained mentioning that delay in the ongoing development in vicinity has further aggravated the situation.

Teachers of the some of the worst affected schools said the situation was equally difficult for them as they are expected to get the course within a stipulated time.