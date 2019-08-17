UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standing Water Hinders Resumption Of Classes In Many Of The Schools

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:05 PM

Standing water hinders resumption of classes in many of the schools

Many of the parents of local school going children have expressed their apprehension about fate of their kids due to unannounced closure of the institutions inundated since recent rains in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Many of the parents of local school going children have expressed their apprehension about fate of their kids due to unannounced closure of the institutions inundated since recent rains in the metropolis.

Talking to APP parents of these students enrolled mainly with government centres said their kids could not and also may not attend their classes due to water accumulated in the entrance points.

Many of the schools in old city areas are also yet to be accessible due to sewage water flowing on the ground and in certain instances even in the classes, said Abdul Khaliq a resident of Lyari Town.

Gul Nasreen, mother of students attending Jacob Lines Government School, Saddar, said studies of her daughters was being significantly affected due to delayed resumption of regular classes.

"This has appeared to be regular feature after every single episode of showers," she complained mentioning that delay in the ongoing development in vicinity has further aggravated the situation.

Teachers of the some of the worst affected schools said the situation was equally difficult for them as they are expected to get the course within a stipulated time.

Related Topics

Water Lyari Saddar May Government Rains

Recent Stories

Afghan Government Decries Terrorist Attack That Ki ..

7 seconds ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to register separate cases ..

9 seconds ago

Medical screening lab to be named after Dr Faisal ..

11 seconds ago

Four People Killed, 16 Injured in Gas Explosion in ..

18 seconds ago

Commissioner for promotion of tourism in Multan

6 minutes ago

Modi ended India's link with IOK: APHC leader

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.