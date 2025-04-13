Standing wheat crops reduced to ash

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Wheat crops reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in

the fields in Moza Daimwala in Ahmadpur East tehsnil.

Police said on Sunday that fire erupted in fields which

engulfed the wheat crops sprawling over four acres of land.

The fire tenders of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122,

extinguished the fire with the help of local people. The crops

were owned by two farmers identified as Mushtaq Saho and

Dita Gul. No loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Police were investigating.