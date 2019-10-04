UrduPoint.com
Standing With Kashmiris Our Moral Duty: Ijaz Alam

Standing with Kashmiris our moral duty: Ijaz Alam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said it is our moral duty to stand with the people of Kashmir in the time of need and ultimately contribute to strengthen the defence of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while attending a prayers ceremony in district Burewala, along with representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Christian community on Friday.

He said that the international community and the United Nations should fulfill their responsibility to protect innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by the occupational forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's resolve to extend all possible political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attain their inalienable right to self-determination, he added.

Senior pastor Anwer Fazal prayed along with community for the freedom of Kashmir and protection of Pakistan.

The minister also met Deputy Commissioner Burewala at Circuit House and discussed dengue situation in the district and advised him to make better arrangements for prevention against the disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

