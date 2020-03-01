Standoff between Minister & Advisers over North South Gas project out of control

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Standoff between two special advisers to Prime Minister and federal minister for petroleum has been emerged over North South Gas Pipeline project worth of over three billion Dollars as the advisers are undertaking hectic lobby for awarding this contract to their blue eyes company, it has been learnt from a source who is privy to this development.North South Gas Pipeline project is strategic issue which would be completed with the cooperation and collaboration with Russia government as he signing ceremony of this project would be held in Mosco in the near future.Before the start of project the corrupt element embedded in petroleum division are scrambling and lobbying for their favorite company and now another adviser to Prime Minister who is close friend of PM Imran Khan has enter in this foray as he was reportedly approached by a company in question to gain his service, the source revealed.The adviser himself is facing corruption charges in UK and Pakistan but he is serving as special adviser to Imran Khan and he is being given federal minister status and a lucrative ministry has also been given in his hand.The issue has been agitating between Russian companies and petroleum division for the last many years as the petroleum division has not selected the company to complete this project due to objections raised on all the interested companies.Now the special adviser to PM Imran Khan has come in this foray and started lobbying for a company which has no potential to complete this strategic project due to its inability and inexperience but special adviser to PM has bent upon to award this strategic project to this company.The source revealed that due to this strategic project, the petroleum division has been divided between two group, one group is representing by Federal Minister Omer Ayub and other group is being led by special adviser to pm Including secretary petroleum Mr Asad , Nadeem Babar, ISGS MD Mubeen Soulat and senor officer from PM secretariat.The source told that few day ago special meeting was held at PM office which was attended by Imran Khan including all stakeholders of the said project and special adviser to PM was so active in lobbying for the said Russian company as some participant were stunned to listen how a man who has no experience on petroleum sector was presenting the case of the company.

Prime minster Imran Khan listen his attentively as other members of this group also put their weigh in this favors particulate Mubeen Soulat and secretary petroleum who wanted to through our the competent Russian companied from the race and bring in incompetent and inexperience company which has no potential to complete this strategic project.Minister for petroleum Omer Ayub listen them silent and told the premier that he is not in favour to award this strategic project without completing all necessary homework.

He advised the premier that input from our security institution should also be taken so that the national interests could be protected but other group of petroleum division opposed his advice and called upon the premier that this project should be award to the company for which they are lobbying.After the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed Omer Ayub to move a summary for the awarding the project to a company which is being favoured by his close friends and special adviser so that the issue could be resolved amicably.Omer Ayub then call a spade a spade and refused to oblige the premier and told him that he is not in favor to award this project to a company for which other group of petroleum division has been lobbying, the source revealed.Federal minster Omer Ayub told the premier that input from our security institution should be taken first and the report from attorney general office also be landed in the ministry then the summary will be moved but prime minister refused to listen him and directed him to move the summary as his adviser wanted.This outraged the minister and stated to the premier that he would resigned rather than to move a summary for the company which is not in position to complete this project.

He also told the premier that ISGS head Mobin Soulat is corrupt man who has been made approval in LNG scam against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and he could not believe on such person whose credentials have been tainted due to rampant corruption he committed on the name of gas projects.The source says that when the situation turn ugly one then sanity prevailed on Imran Khan and he directed all group to wait from the Attorney general Officer Report and special input from our strategic institutions so that national interests could be guarded.