Stands with Fatima like so many others who are facing domestic violence: Sherry Rehman

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Former minister for information and broadcasting Senator Sherry Rehman has said that she stands with Fatima Sohail and girls like her who are facing domestic violence.In her message on social networking site twitter, Sherry Rehman said, "Fatima like so many others needs help.

I am available in Islamabad at any point to meet and take this up. Many legislators feel very strongly about abuse and domestic violence. We worked for years on the lawmaking against it. Please feel free to DM me to coordinate any response.