Staple food items availability estimated as adequate in 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The availability of staple food items has been estimated as adequate and almost remained the same during 2019-20 with slight variation as compared to the previous year 2018-19.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-2020 released on Thursday, the availability of calories through major food commodities is 2,325 in 2019-20 as compared to 2,319 in 201819. The trends of food availability of essential food items are assessed per annum by using Food Balance Sheets.

Pakistanis mainly an agricultural-based economy and produces enough food for its domestic dietary requirements.

Pakistan, along with other developed and under developing countries is suffering from high rates of malnutrition. According to the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018 of Pakistan, 40 percent of under-five children are stunted, 18 percent wasted, and another 29 percent are underweight.

Overnutrition in the form of overweight also prevails among children both in rural and urban settings and among women.

About 24 percent of the women of reproductive age are overweight, while 14 percent are obese with a high ratio of 17 percent in urban and a lower ratio of 12 percent in rural areas.

The economic costs of malnutrition are high and persistent, with approximately 3 percent ($7.6 billion) of loss of GDP every year in Pakistan. The study shows that this loss is due to low productivity from the poor physique, cognitive development, schooling, and increased health care costs.

NNS 2018 revealed that almost 18 percent (38 million) of the country's population is severely food insecure. Moreover, since malnutrition in Pakistan primarily affects women, improving nutrition, and lowering dietary risks would advance gender equality.

Reducing dietary risks would also help reduce-out-of-pocket payments on health care, which in turn can help reduce poverty.