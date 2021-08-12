UrduPoint.com

Star Athletes Laud Multiple Sports Initiatives Under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Star athletes laud multiple sports initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Star sportsmen on Thursday expressed delight over the government's announcement to launch multiple sports initiatives under the banner of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

The pro-youth projects including Kamyab Jawan Markaz, high performance sports academies, Youth Olympics, Innovation League and Green Youth Movement were announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, in a video message, appreciated the KJP for announcing multiple sports initiatives.

He hoped that the initiatives would get overwhelming response of youth who had potential to represent the country at international level.

The wicket-keeper batsman praised KJP for playing a key role in promoting sports and games by organizing events of different games.

He expressed the hope that the KJP would continue to organize sports events in future which would eventually unearth more talent for the country.

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib said such initiatives would engage the youth in positive activities.

He underlined the need for creating new platforms for youth so that they could excel in respective games.

