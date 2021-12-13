Starlink officials visit PTA

US-based global satellite broadband provider Starlink's Director of the Middle East and Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam Monday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :US-based global satellite broadband provider Starlink's Director of the middle East and Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam Monday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters.

The visiting guests met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director Frequency Allocation board, said a news release issued here.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to the provision of satellite broadband connectivity in Pakistan and Starlink's future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

The chairman PTA apprised Starlink representatives about PM's vision of Digital Pakistan and prospects in Pakistan's evolving market for quality broadband internet.

He assured Starlink's representatives about PTA's support in line with a regulatory framework for Starlink's operations in Pakistan.