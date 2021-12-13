UrduPoint.com

Starlink Officials Visit PTA

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:59 PM

Starlink officials visit PTA

US-based global satellite broadband provider Starlink's Director of the Middle East and Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam Monday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :US-based global satellite broadband provider Starlink's Director of the middle East and Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam Monday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters.

The visiting guests met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director Frequency Allocation board, said a news release issued here.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to the provision of satellite broadband connectivity in Pakistan and Starlink's future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

The chairman PTA apprised Starlink representatives about PM's vision of Digital Pakistan and prospects in Pakistan's evolving market for quality broadband internet.

He assured Starlink's representatives about PTA's support in line with a regulatory framework for Starlink's operations in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Middle East Market Asia

Recent Stories

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating ..

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating migrant couples

19 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till Dec ..

21 seconds ago
 Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of ..

Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of market projects at Pak-Iran, ..

22 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consul ..

Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consultant coach'

25 seconds ago
 Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

3 minutes ago
 EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner gro ..

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner group

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.