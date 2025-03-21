Open Menu

Starlink’s Registration Ensured On PM’s Directives: Shaza Fatima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Starlink’s registration ensured on PM’s directives: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Friday said that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the minister said, “With the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).”

She added that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.

Shaza Fatima said that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.

“The Prime Minister has directed comprehensive reforms to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, and Starlink’s registration is a major step forward in this journey,” she added.

Calling the approval for satellite-based internet services a milestone, the minister said, “Modern solutions like satellite internet will greatly enhance connectivity, particularly in underserved and remote areas of the country.”

She highlighted that the government adopted a “whole-of-government” approach, working in close collaboration with all relevant institutions to facilitate Starlink’s registration process. In this regard, she acknowledged the pivotal roles played by cybercrime and security agencies, the PTA, and the Space Authority.

Shaza Fatima expressed optimism that Starlink’s entry into Pakistan would formally launch satellite internet services, marking a new era in the country’s digital connectivity and bridging the digital divide.

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

10 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

11 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

1 hour ago
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

3 hours ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan