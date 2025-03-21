Starlink’s Registration Ensured On PM’s Directives: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Friday said that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In a statement, the minister said, “With the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).”
She added that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.
Shaza Fatima said that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.
“The Prime Minister has directed comprehensive reforms to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, and Starlink’s registration is a major step forward in this journey,” she added.
Calling the approval for satellite-based internet services a milestone, the minister said, “Modern solutions like satellite internet will greatly enhance connectivity, particularly in underserved and remote areas of the country.”
She highlighted that the government adopted a “whole-of-government” approach, working in close collaboration with all relevant institutions to facilitate Starlink’s registration process. In this regard, she acknowledged the pivotal roles played by cybercrime and security agencies, the PTA, and the Space Authority.
Shaza Fatima expressed optimism that Starlink’s entry into Pakistan would formally launch satellite internet services, marking a new era in the country’s digital connectivity and bridging the digital divide.
Recent Stories
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Starlink’s registration ensured on PM’s directives: Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
One killed in Nawabshah road accident6 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 255 calves among widows, divorcee women6 minutes ago
-
7 nabbed for LPG decanting, selling petrol openly16 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation26 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children26 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi26 minutes ago
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi36 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani36 minutes ago
-
7,000 cops to perform security duty on Hazrat Ali Day36 minutes ago
-
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 2636 minutes ago