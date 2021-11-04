Stars of iconic Turkish serial Ertugrul visit SSU headquarters

The stars of iconic Turkish serial Ertugrul, Cengiz Coskun and Nurettin Sonmez on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The stars of iconic Turkish serial Ertugrul, Cengiz Coskun and Nurettin Sonmez on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

Upon their arrival, the actors were welcomed by DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, said a news release.

The stars accompanied with DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division visited different sections of SSU and appreciated the professional administration and management of the SSU.

DIGP Maqsood Ahmed briefed about the different sections of Special Security Unit and informed about the establishment of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T), first ever in the country, comprises highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons, capable to challenge any emergency situation, round the clock.

The guests lauded the SSU's high professionalism in administrative, security and counter-terrorism functions.

The iconic stars also witnessed the drill conducted by the commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.AT) to deal with any hostile situation.

Later, DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division presented honorary shields to the guests.