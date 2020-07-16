ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said the commencement of construction work on Diamer-Bhasha dam was the biggest achievement of the present government.

It would not only resolve the energy crises in the country but would eventually help to overcome the water shortages, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the construction work of this project of national importance that had been delayed for decades, was now begun due to sincere effort of the present government that reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the infrastructure in the country.

He said the government was giving priority to cheaper electricity supply in the country and for that major progress had also been made on the multi-billion Dollar Kohala and Azad Pattan power projects in the last few weeks.

All the projects would provide better employment opportunities to thousands of youth in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan besides strengthening the country's economy with huge investment, he added.

Despite all the financial difficulties, the minister said PTI government had provided sufficient development funds to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while their budgets had also been enhanced.

He said the Federal government was determined to utilize all the capabilities in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for the welfare and economic development of the people.