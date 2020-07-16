UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Start Of Diamer-Bhasha, PTI's Biggest Achievement: Says Gandapur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Start of Diamer-Bhasha, PTI's biggest achievement: says Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said the commencement of construction work on Diamer-Bhasha dam was the biggest achievement of the present government.

It would not only resolve the energy crises in the country but would eventually help to overcome the water shortages, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the construction work of this project of national importance that had been delayed for decades, was now begun due to sincere effort of the present government that reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the infrastructure in the country.

He said the government was giving priority to cheaper electricity supply in the country and for that major progress had also been made on the multi-billion Dollar Kohala and Azad Pattan power projects in the last few weeks.

All the projects would provide better employment opportunities to thousands of youth in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan besides strengthening the country's economy with huge investment, he added.

Despite all the financial difficulties, the minister said PTI government had provided sufficient development funds to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while their budgets had also been enhanced.

He said the Federal government was determined to utilize all the capabilities in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for the welfare and economic development of the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Water Dollar Dam Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

41 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

56 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing tra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.