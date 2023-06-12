UrduPoint.com

Start Of Freight Shipping Between Pak-Russia A Welcome Step: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the start of freight shipping between Russia and Pakistan and the arrival of Russian oil yesterday was a great step

The minister expressed these views while addressing the National Day of Russia.

Tarar said that ways of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in various fields had started to open. The arrival of Russian oil in Pakistan was the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two countries, he added.

He said that Pakistan valued relations with Russia and Russian cooperation. There was great scope for mutual investment, economic development and new employment opportunities between the two countries, he added.

He said that Pakistan was a very favorable and attractive country for Russian investors. There was scope for extensive cooperation with Russia in trade, economy, security, defense, counter-terrorism, education, culture and other fields, he added.

The minister said that the relationship between the two countries span a long period of time. "Our mutual relations have matured over time to meet the demands of a changing world and these friendly relations between the two countries will set new paths for common goals," he added.

Tarar said that the mutual relations between the two countries were essential not only for the national interests of Pakistan but also for Russia, but they were also very important for regional and global stability, economy and security.

He prayed that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Russia would continue towards a bright future with steadfastness.

The minister also prayed that the friendship between the two countries may be sustainable and further developed to reach new heights and Pak-Russia friendship may prove to be a practical model for the promotion of peace and security in the region and the world.

