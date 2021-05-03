UrduPoint.com
Start Ups Idea Gist Not Related To Kamyab Jawan Programme: Spokesman

A spokesman for the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme Monday clarified that there was no subsidiary of the programme claiming to provide counselling and training for startups under Kamyab Jawan

He added that a firm named Idea Gist was offering training courses to young students and aspiring entrepreneurs using the name of Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan.

"Idea Gist has no affiliation or association with Kamyab Jawan Programme. The public, young entrepreneurs and universities students are informed to avoid entertaining IdeaGist as an official subsidiary of Kamyab Jawan Programme", the spokesman maintained in a news release.

He said such dubious activities were reported to the concerned quarters for ensuring corrective measures in that regard.

"The public is, therefore, informed not to treat "Kamyab Jawan-Startup Pakistan and Idea Gist as public sector entity," he added. "This has nothing to do with Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme," he stressed.

