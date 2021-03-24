UrduPoint.com
Starting Of Flight Operation To Saidu Sharif A Historic, Memorable Step: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesdayd said that resuming flight operation to Saidu Sharif Airport after 17 years is a historic and memorable occasion for the people of Swat.

The minister met CEO PIA Arshad Malik and discussed the over all arrangements about flight operation to be resumed from March 26 at Saidu Sharif Airport.

Murad Saeed welcomed the decision for the promotion of regional tourism and also announced the good news about starting of international flight operation from Saidu Sharif for the people of Malakand Division.

According to Murad Saeed, "in the first phase domestic and second phase international flights will be operated.

"Before the launch of international flights, the airport will be expanded to international standards" he said.

