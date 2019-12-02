UrduPoint.com
Startup Pakistan Programme Launched: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme here on Monday successfully launched "Startup Pakistan program" to create jobs and develop a national startup ecosystem that provides one million young people training in entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Kamyab Jawan Programme here on Monday successfully launched "Startup Pakistan program" to create jobs and develop a national startup ecosystem that provides one million young people training in entrepreneurship. The event was hosted by Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and Bir Ventures.

Talking to the ceremony, Minster of Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Startup Pakistan was a flagship initiative of Kamyab Jawan Program by the government which envisioned to create jobs and economic activity in an inclusive, scalable, and sustainable way.

He said that Startup Pakistan would connect whole ecosystem through a single digital platform, breaking silos, exchanging knowledge, and providing access to funding/Investment through a single window.

He said that Pakistan needed 1.7 million jobs per year and it was need of hour to create more jobs through startups who would contribute to economic activity and growth of the country. "Startups boost production of goods and services and open new market segments through innovation and advance technology",he stated.

He said the youth, being the asset of the country, would be fully facilitated to start their business. He said the government's Kamyab Jawan Program would empower the youth.

Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan program had been started with the purpose to promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities.

He expressed confidence that this program would prove to be a complete success story. He said this programme would increase immense job opportunities for the youth adding that job opportunities would be created both in the government and private sectors.

He said one million youth applied for the loans under the "Kamyab Jawan" program in the first fifteen days of the launch of the program. Of these, about six hundred thousand were those who wanted to start a new business, Usman Dar stated. He said that this program was also unique as about two hundred thousand females had also applied for the loan.

He said the prime minister would soon distribute cheques amongst the applicants.

"The government is also introducing Skill for All and Internship programmes to enable the youth stand on their feet", he added.

Focal person for Startup Pakistan, Shahzad Gul in his address explained that Startup Pakistan was focusing on change of culture through promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship as a career choice, engaging overseas Pakistanis in mentoring the generation next. "We are looking forward to capacity enhancement to improve effectiveness and efficiency in delivering training", he added.

Hassan Syed, Co-Host of the event, Chairperson Bir Ventures and founder of IdeaGist, invited the younger generation to innovate in order to get ahead in the knowledge economy. Bir Ventures was a major supporter of Startup Pakistan by providing its world's largest digital incubation platform, IdeaGist, he added. Hassan Syed further said that the pilot project was being held in 8 cities as a collaboration between universities and Bir Ventures (IdeaGist).

