Startup Pakistan Programme Pilot Cohort-2 Starts Providing Online Entrepreneurship Training To Students

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:12 PM

Startup Pakistan Programme Pilot Cohort-2 starts providing online entrepreneurship training to students

Startup Pakistan Programme Pilot Cohort-2 has started providing online entrepreneurship training through Idealist Digital Platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Startup Pakistan Programme Pilot Cohort-2 has started providing online entrepreneurship training through Idealist Digital Platform.

In the second cohort, 23,544 students got registered, in which 8,107 through selected universities, 10,825 through NAVVTC, and 4,587 registered themselves in Pilot Cohort-1 showed up in Pilot Cohort-2.

According to an official, Startup Pakistan Programme aimed at providing direction, support, and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance social and economic profile.

He said, "We have a number of mentors who actually overseas Pakistanis, each are having minimum experience of five years in various fields. We encourage overseas Pakistani professionals who urged to help Pakistan in some way to join our community of Empower Pakistan through https://ep.

ideagist.com/ and help these students by sparing few hours per week, which does not affect their routine." He said in the current, COVID-19 situation, startups would be critical in getting our economy back on track and a success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence.

He said this cohort programme was based on four stages including training, ideation, incubation, and launch.

The Startup Pakistan Programme provided this course through free support of the IdeaGist digital platform and the next free online entrepreneurship training programme, Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-3 would start in August this year, he added.

