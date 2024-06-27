“Startup Summit: From Concept to Success” held at SMIU

Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has said the young generation is a generation of 21st century where they have many opportunities as well as challenges specially in the field of business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has said the young generation is a generation of 21st century where they have many opportunities as well as challenges specially in the field of business.

The young graduates of SMIU, have more opportunities in Karachi city in business than other parts of the country.

He said this while addressing the “Startup Summit: From Concept to Success” as the chief guest, which was organised by the Department of Business Administration and Incubation Center of SMIU on Thursday at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university.

The vice chancellor said Sindh Madressatul Islam University is located close to the I.I Chundrigar Road, which is a hub of business activities, hence the students of SMIU can get benefit from these business activities. SMIU has also collaboration with many banks and other business organisation in the area that can extend their support to them. He emphasized the students of Business Administration to link their projects with the Incubation Center.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further added that the students during their four-year study at the university must look beyond the traditional education because this world is being bringing miracles in business field.

The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts of SMIU’s Assistant Professor of the Department of Business Administration Shahid Obaid for organising the successful event at the auditorium and also supported the students of the final year to showcase their projects at the premises of the university.

Earlier, Bilal Talib, CEO of the California Real Estate and Builders shared his success story with the students and announced 10 million rupees for young entrepreneurs of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University to establish their business.

Bilal said he always be there to support the SMIU students. Narrating his success story.

Bilal Talib said he was a simple villager of Punjab and when he came to Karachi he had no degrees in finance, marketing and civil engineering but he learnt from his own experiences and built a successful business.

He said the students must be clear in their objectives, vision, innovative ideas and commitment with the job, after that they will be successful in their life.

Director Operations-DIA Qazi Nauman Mujahid while sharing his success story motivated the students of SMIU by his experiences and suggested them to learn from failures.

He said the present young generation is a future of Pakistan hence they should not lose their hope, because in the country there is a number of opportunities, only the will power is needed. He said he was born in a poor family of Hyderabad city, which had roof of sheets, but he struggled and now he runs a successful business in I.T sector nationally and internationally.

Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce Dr. Zahid Ali Channar presented vote of thanks.

The session was attended by Dean Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Director Students Affairs Mr. Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, faculty and students.