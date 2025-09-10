State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC chairman

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday declared that the authority to announce jihad rests solely with the state, urging citizens to uphold the law and contribute to national unity and stability

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday declared that the authority to announce jihad rests solely with the state, urging citizens to uphold the law and contribute to national unity and stability.

Addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference here, he stressed that no individual or group had the right to misuse religion for personal or political interests. “When the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir gives the call for jihad, the entire nation will be ready to respond. Until then, every citizen must adhere to discipline and the rule of law,” he added.

Ashrafi underlined that islam is a religion of peace which safeguards the rights of non-Muslims living under its protection. He strongly condemned those inciting violence in the name of faith, saying that anyone attacking mosques cannot be regarded as Muslims, but rather as Khawarij and foreign-backed miscreants seeking to destabilise Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, he said they serve as the nation’s first line of defense, not only on the battlefield but also during natural calamities like floods. He lauded the sacrifices of martyrs, noting that their families respond with pride rather than sorrow when informed of their loved ones’ martyrdom.

On international affairs, Ashrafi highlighted that Israel’s claims of swiftly subduing Gaza had failed, while the resilience of Palestinians continues to inspire global support. He noted that 125 countries have recognised Palestine and highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering stance. “When our prime minister stands alongside world leaders like Muhammad bin Salman, the voice of Palestine cannot be ignored,” he said.

He categorically rejected rumours that Pakistan may recognise Israel, affirming the nation’s solidarity with Palestine. He also recalled Pakistan’s expression of full support for Qatar during recent hostilities. Ashrafi announced that special prayers and gatherings will be held across the country this Friday in support of Palestine and Qatar.

Criticising the misuse of social media, he lamented the rise of “YouTuber clerics” who spread confusion, urging religious leaders to guide responsibly and avoid exploiting platforms for personal fame. He expressed hope that one day governance in Pakistan would reflect the ideals of Khilafat-e-Rashida.