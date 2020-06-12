State Bank injects Rs. 261.5 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 261.5 billion into money market for a day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 261.5 billion into money market for a day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 8.05 percent per annum, said SBP news release.