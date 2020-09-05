State Bank of Pakistan allows overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro

The State Bank of Pakistan has allowed overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro currency as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan has allowed overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro currency as well.

Members of the Pakistani community in France had asked for the facility in Euro as well, in addition to Pak Rupee and US Dollar, at the launching ceremony of Roshan Digital Account held at the Embassy of Pakistan Paris on August 18.

This request was conveyed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to which SBP has consented, a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris and received here on Friday said.

According to the press release, overseas Pakistanis can use the following links to learn more about the opening Roshan Digital Account at various Pakistani banks: HBL: https://www.hbl.com/hblhumwatanaccountdigital MCB: https://mopss.mcb.com.pk,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA70mDSi0pE UBL: https://ubldigital.com/NRP-Services/Digital-OPS-Account-Opening Meezan:https://digitalservices.meezanbank.com/OAOF/ SAMBA: https://www.samba.com.pk/samba/resources/digital-account-opening-application-overseas-pakistanis Faysal Bank: https://digionboard.faysalbank.com/Bank Alfalah: \932https://ips.bankalfalah.com/ops/