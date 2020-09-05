UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Allows Overseas Pakistanis To Open Roshan Digital Account In Euro

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:46 AM

State Bank of Pakistan allows overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro

The State Bank of Pakistan has allowed overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro currency as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan has allowed overseas Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account in Euro currency as well.

Members of the Pakistani community in France had asked for the facility in Euro as well, in addition to Pak Rupee and US Dollar, at the launching ceremony of Roshan Digital Account held at the Embassy of Pakistan Paris on August 18.

This request was conveyed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to which SBP has consented, a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris and received here on Friday said.

According to the press release, overseas Pakistanis can use the following links to learn more about the opening Roshan Digital Account at various Pakistani banks: HBL: https://www.hbl.com/hblhumwatanaccountdigital MCB: https://mopss.mcb.com.pk,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA70mDSi0pE UBL: https://ubldigital.com/NRP-Services/Digital-OPS-Account-Opening Meezan:https://digitalservices.meezanbank.com/OAOF/ SAMBA: https://www.samba.com.pk/samba/resources/digital-account-opening-application-overseas-pakistanis Faysal Bank: https://digionboard.faysalbank.com/Bank Alfalah: \932https://ips.bankalfalah.com/ops/

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar France Paris Euro August United Bank Limited Samba Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

2 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

23 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

23 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

23 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.