State Bank of Pakistan arranges awareness seminar on online tax payment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):In order to facilitate the business community of Hyderabad, the State Bank of Pakistan has arranged an awareness seminar on "Online payment of taxes" here at the secretariat of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

The Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad Muhammad Imran while delivering lecture informed the participants that SBP has introduce an online system to facilitate business community in payment of tax through online banking system.

He also briefed the participants about the rules, regulations and benefits of PSID registration adding that all out efforts were being made to guide the business community and bring them into the tax net.

The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry in his welcome address appreciated the SBP's efforts adding that the awareness seminar would help the traders and industrialists to understand the procedures of online payment of taxes.

The Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Amir Shahab, former chairman Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Aslam Bawani, Dileep Kumar, Khalid Umer Malik and Farhat Ali also attended the seminar.