UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Arranges Awareness Seminar On Online Tax Payment

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

State Bank of Pakistan arranges awareness seminar on online tax payment

In order to facilitate the business community of Hyderabad, the State Bank of Pakistan has arranged an awareness seminar on "Online payment of taxes" here at the secretariat of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):In order to facilitate the business community of Hyderabad, the State Bank of Pakistan has arranged an awareness seminar on "Online payment of taxes" here at the secretariat of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

The Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad Muhammad Imran while delivering lecture informed the participants that SBP has introduce an online system to facilitate business community in payment of tax through online banking system.

He also briefed the participants about the rules, regulations and benefits of PSID registration adding that all out efforts were being made to guide the business community and bring them into the tax net.

The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry in his welcome address appreciated the SBP's efforts adding that the awareness seminar would help the traders and industrialists to understand the procedures of online payment of taxes.

The Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Amir Shahab, former chairman Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Aslam Bawani, Dileep Kumar, Khalid Umer Malik and Farhat Ali also attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Business State Bank Of Pakistan Guide Hyderabad SITE All Industry

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

21 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

1 hour ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

1 hour ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

1 hour ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.