The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday auctioned Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3, 6 and 12-months tenure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday auctioned Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3, 6 and 12-months tenure.

The realized value was 1,210.170 billion ; against the face value of Rs 1257.897 billion, said a SBP press release.