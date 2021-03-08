State Bank of Pakistan will soon launch its path-breaking gender mainstreaming policy called "Banking on Equality" as part of its initiatives under its comprehensive National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to prioritize women's financial inclusion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):State Bank of Pakistan will soon launch its path-breaking gender mainstreaming policy called "Banking on Equality" as part of its initiatives under its comprehensive National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to prioritize women's financial inclusion.

Speaking at in-house event here at SBP's Headquarters on Monday held to mark the International Women's Day, SBP Governor Dr. Reza Baqir appreciated the role of women in general and in SBP and its subsidiaries, in particular.

SBP top management and other senior officers attended the ceremony. For the first time, SBP staff throughout the country witnessed the program available through in-house live streaming, said SBP statement. The Governor recognized Pakistani women for their vital role in shaping and strengthening our economy and society. Promoting equal opportunities for women and men for accessing and pursuing financial and professional endeavors was critical for sustainable and inclusive economic growth in any country.

Improved gender parity in financial and economic opportunities could enhance socio-economic development outcomes not just for the present but also for future generations, he noted.

Women's equal access to financial services is a key priority for a country like Pakistan whose female population of more than 100 million significantly lags behind men in terms of financial inclusion and contribution to economic activity.

Only 29 percent of women in Pakistan have a bank account, among the lowest in the world. He regretted that this disparity severely impeded Pakistan's national economic development.

He highlighted that although Pakistan has made some progress in terms of financial inclusion in recent years, a gaping gender divide remains in the country and without women's active participation the social and economic potential of our country would remain constrained.

He emphasized that incorporating a gender perspective in existing policies and industry practices is imperative to build an inclusive financial systems that serves both women and men equally.

Cognizant of prevailing issues and difficulties faced by women in access to financial services, SBP was taking initiatives to provide a more enabling environment, Dr. Baqir shared.

These initiatives included a comprehensive National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to prioritize women's financial inclusion and RAAST i.e. a micro payment gateway to offer advance digital solutions. In addition to promoting financial literacy in women segments in rural and peri-urban areas, SBP has launched a Credit Guarantee and Refinance Scheme, which offers a zero per cent refinance rate and 60% risk coverage for small businesses run by women entrepreneurs. He elucidated that SBP is also working on a path-breaking gender mainstreaming policy called Banking on Equality, in consultation with other stakeholders to reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion.

The goal of the proposed policy is to engender equality in banking and reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion.

The proposed policy identifies five key pillars under which actions are targeted towards improving institutional diversity, incorporating a gender lens for development and marketing of tailored bank products, modification of approaches towards women customers' facilitation, collection of gender-disaggregated data, and prioritizing a gender focus in SBP's policies.

Deputy Governor SBP, Ms. Sima Kamil also spoke on the occasion followed by senior female executives who shared their journey of success at SBP.

Then the floor was then opened for other officers of the Bank to share their achievements during their professional career at SBP. Female employees of SBP's subsidiary in locations outside Karachi participated virtually, and their video recorded messages were viewed by the audience with great applause.