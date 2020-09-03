UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:08 PM

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced the designation of D-SIBs for the year 2020 under the framework for domestic systemically important banks that was introduced in April 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced the designation of D-SIBs for the year 2020 under the framework for domestic systemically important banks that was introduced in April 2018.

The framework introduced by State Bank is consistent with the international standards and practices and takes into account the local dynamics. It specifies the methodology for the identification and designation of D-SIBs, enhanced regulatory and supervisory requirements, and implementation guidelines, said SBP release here.

These enhanced requirements aim to further strengthen the resilience of the systemically important banks against shocks and augment their risk management capacities.

The identification of D-SIBs involves two-step process. In the first step, sample banks are identified each year based on the quantitative and qualitative criteria. In the second step, D-SIBs are designated from among the sample banks on the basis of institutions' systemic score in terms of their size, interconnectedness, substitutability, and complexity.

In line with D-SIBs Framework, State Bank has carried out the annual assessment on the basis of financials of ending on Dec. 2019. As per this assessment, three banks viz. Habib Bank Ltd., National Bank of Pakistan, and United Bank Ltd. have been designated as D-SIBs for the year 2019. These banks will continue to follow enhanced supervisory requirements as well as the following additional common equity tier-1 capital (CET-1) requirements: BUCKET : Name of Institution Additional CET-1 Requirement for Bucket D Empty 3.5% C National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Ltd.

2.0% B Empty 1.5% A United Bank Ltd (UBL).

1.0%Besides, branches of Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) operating in Pakistan will hold additional CET1 capital against their risk-weighted assets in Pakistan at the rate as applicable on the respective principal G-SIB

