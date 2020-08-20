UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Extends Time For Settlement Of FC Loans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday further facilitated the exporters and importers by allowing extension up to 180 days in settlement of their export and import loans under FE-25 Scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday further facilitated the exporters and importers by allowing extension up to 180 days in settlement of their export and import loans under FE-25 Scheme.

The decision was made in continuity of SBP's commitment to support the industry amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks can now allow extension up to 180 days to exporters in settlement of their FE-25 loans in case they are facing delay in realization of export proceeds due to COVID-19.

Moreover, banks can also allow settlement of FE-25 loans to exporters through substitute contract during the extended period of 180 days where the original export contract has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Likewise, SBP has also allowed the bank to extend the maturity of FE-25 import loans by 180 days.

This facilitation has been provided to exporter and importers for their foreign currency loans maturing up to Sept. 30, 2020.

State Bank reiterates its unflinching resolve to continue working with all stakeholders to provide all needed facilitation in these uncertain times in the larger interest of people of Pakistan.

