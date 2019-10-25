UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Facilitates Overseas Pakistanis For Account Biometric Verification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:06 AM

Realizing difficulties being faced by Overseas Pakistanis in operating their bank accounts for lack of biometric verification of these, State Bank of Pakistan has issued detailed instructions for an alternate arrangement to facilitate their biometric verification

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Realizing difficulties being faced by Overseas Pakistanis in operating their bank accounts for lack of biometric verification of these, State Bank of Pakistan has issued detailed instructions for an alternate arrangement to facilitate their biometric verification.

According to SBP's statement here on Thursday, as per alternate arrangement, Overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email/surface mail and provide identity documents like valid passport, visa, CNIC and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification for operating their bank accounts as usual.

Detailed instructions regarding biometric verification are available at: http://www.sbp.org.pk/bprd/2019/CL16.htm The arrangement has been made in line with State Bank's continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry with respect to biometric verification.

The Central Bank has directed the banks to fully cooperate with their overseas customers.

