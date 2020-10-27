State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts to fight cancer

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr.Reza Baqir on Tuesday called for joint efforts by the community and other stakeholders to contain fatal disease of cancer; mainly breast cancer among women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Dr.Reza Baqir on Tuesday called for joint efforts by the community and other stakeholders to contain fatal disease of cancer; mainly breast cancer among women.

He was speaking at the event of Pink illumination of SBP Museum Building here to mark the on-going global campaign to create awareness against breast cancer among women, which is increasing day by day. An NGO, PinkRibbon was the co-host. Besides senior officers of SBP and President National Bank Arif Usmani, the Presidents of some private banks attended this important event.

Dr. Reza Baqir sought media's support to the efforts being done by various public and private organizations to create awareness against cancer in the country.

He said that of total cancer cases in the country, 40 percent related to breast cancer. Around 90,000 new breast cancer cases were reported every year during immediate past years and about 50 percent of those patients lost their lives.

" However, 90% survival chances are there, if the disease is detected at early stage," he remarked.

He acknowledged the efforts of the NGO, PinkRibbon made since 2004 for creating awareness against cancer; especially breast cancer.

He assured that as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, SBP would be supporting every effort/initiative aimed to create awareness against cancer disease in the country and for its treatment.

Dr. Reza Baqir said SBP had always been on the forefront in undertaking CSR initiatives including creating public awareness against cancer by mobilizing its resources for the good of the people. It endorsed CSR initiatives addressing social expectations that were more directly related to bring healthy and meaningful transformation in the society.

With this background the Central Bank joined PINKtober campaign of PinkRibbon in 2019 for raising awareness about breast cancer and disseminating information regarding breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment through community engagement.

Last year SBP's Museum building was illuminated along with 50 other SBP buildings countrywide. Pink landmarks give a wonderful visual reminder that every woman should be aware of beast cancer.

Through the illumination of iconic structures like SBP Museum, we can spread the message to millions of people across the country and save thousands of precious lives, he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Umar Aftab, and President of Al-Falah Bank Atif Bajwa also stressed on creating awareness against cancer particularly among women about breast cancer.