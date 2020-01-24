UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Governor To Announce MP On Jan.28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

State Bank of Pakistan Governor to announce MP on Jan.28

State Bank of Pakistan will announce bi-monthly monetary policy here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan will announce bi-monthly monetary policy here on Tuesday.

SBP Governor Syed Reza Baqar will reveal the policy at a press conference after the meeting of State Bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

The factor of this policy is the upward and downward revision of the policy (interest) rate for next two months, which beings serious effect on the economic activities in the country.

Related Topics

Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Bank

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

40 seconds ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

42 seconds ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

46 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

44 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

44 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.