State Bank of Pakistan Governor to announce MP on Jan.28

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan will announce bi-monthly monetary policy here on Tuesday.

SBP Governor Syed Reza Baqar will reveal the policy at a press conference after the meeting of State Bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

The factor of this policy is the upward and downward revision of the policy (interest) rate for next two months, which beings serious effect on the economic activities in the country.