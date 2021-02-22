UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Governor To Moderate Dialogue On SBP's Banking On Equality Policy Hosted By World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:59 PM

State Bank of Pakistan has developed a draft policy titled 'Banking on Equality', which aims to introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through targeted measures to bring a shift to women friendly business practices and to significantly increase women's financial inclusion in the country

This policy is currently in a public consultation phase and is expected to be launched shortly. SBP has held several Focus Group Discussions led by SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor Sima Kamil with key stakeholders including government, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, academia, business federations, gender policy experts, civil society and women entrepreneurs, said SBP release here on Monday.

As part of this effort, the World Bank is hosting a Webinar - "Consultative Dialogue on the State Bank of Pakistan's Gender Financial Inclusion Policy - Banking on Equality" on Feb. 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. Pakistan time. This Webinar will draw on global experiences of gender responsive policies to inform how these may work effectively in the context of a developing country like Pakistan.

During the webinar, the Governor Dr. Reza Baqir will moderate a high profile international panel discussion. Other participants will be Ms Caren Grown from Global Director, Gender, World Bank, Ms. Mary Ellen Iskenderian from President and CEO, Women's World Banking and Ms. Parwati Surjaudaja President Director, Bank OCBC NISP Indonesia.

The panelists are renowned global experts with rich experience in women's financial inclusion and the benefit of their insights will help conclude the consultative phase of this policy.

The program will include views from Mr. Hartwig Schafer (Vice President for the South Asia Region, World Bank), Mr. Alfonso Garcia Mora (Vice President for Asia and Pacific, IFC) while Deputy Governor SBP Ms. Sima Kamil will present the key pillars of the policy.

The Webinar can be joined through registration at web address bit.ly/3jYfhA7 or watched live at SBP's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StateBankPakistan/

