UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Incentives; Keep Businesses Afloat & Prevent Unemployment: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:22 AM

State Bank of Pakistan incentives; keep businesses afloat & prevent unemployment: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday referring to Governor State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) 'Refinance scheme to incentivize businesses', said that it was part of the government's policy of balancing between protecting people through a targeted lockdown and ensuring that the vulnerable and needy were provided for

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday referring to Governor State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) 'Refinance scheme to incentivize businesses', said that it was part of the government's policy of balancing between protecting people through a targeted lockdown and ensuring that the vulnerable and needy were provided for.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister further expressed the confidence that the SBP's initiatives during the COVID19 situation would help keep businesses afloat and prevent massive unemployment.

"Today SBP has announced incentives for businesses as part of our policy of balancing between protecting people through a targeted lockdown & ensuring the vulnerable & needy are provided for.

The Ehsaas emergency cash prog (programme) is underway & we are seeking to offer business incentives," he tweeted.

The prime minister said that besides, tax refunds, they had decided to open up the construction sector. The agriculture sector was already opened.

He also tagged a video clip of Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir making announcement about 'Refinance scheme to incentivize businesses not to lay off their workers during COVID 29 pandemic'.

"With tax refunds & opening up the construction sector while keeping agri sector open. SBP's initiatives for businesses during the COVID19 will help keep businesses afloat & prevent massive unemployment," the prime minister further posted on his twitter account.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Business State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter Agriculture Agri Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

11 minutes ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

9 minutes ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

9 minutes ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

10 minutes ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

10 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.