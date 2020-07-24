UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1,031,550 Million Into Money Market

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 1,031,550 million into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1,031,550 million into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1,031,550 million into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP press release issued here.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

13 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

51 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

13 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.