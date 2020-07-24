State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1,031,550 Million Into Money Market
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:03 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1,031,550 million into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 1,031,550 million into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP press release issued here.