State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 1214.9 Billion Into Market

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 1214.9 billion into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs1214.9 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs1214.9 billion into money market for four days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

All 19 bids offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.02 percent per annum.

More Stories From Pakistan

