State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1228 Billion Into Money Market

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 1228 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs1228 billion into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs1228 billion into money market for ten days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.

More Stories From Pakistan

