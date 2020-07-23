UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 125 Billion Into Money Market

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:11 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 125 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 125 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.10 percent per annum, said SBPrelease.

