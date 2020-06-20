UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1293.9 Billion Into Money Market

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:22 AM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 1293.9 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs.1293.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs.1293.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 8.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

56 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Videoconference of EU Leaders Leaves Room for Furt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.