State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 1293.9 Billion Into Money Market
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:22 AM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs.1293.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs.1293.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 8.01 percent per annum, said SBP release.