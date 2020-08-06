State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 20 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 20 billion into money market for a day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

The rate of return accepted is 6.89 percent per annum, said SBP release.