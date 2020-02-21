State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 272 bn into market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 272 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.29 percent per annum, said SBP press release.