UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 272 Bn Into Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:08 AM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 272 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 272 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 272 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.29 percent per annum, said SBP press release.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

25 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition agai ..

27 minutes ago

We have nothing to hide in AJK: President Masood

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.