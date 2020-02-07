State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 275.450 bn into market

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs. 275.450 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.30 percent per annum, said a press release.

