State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 63bn into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday injected Rs. 63 billion into money market for 11 days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 8.03 percent per annum, said SBP news release.