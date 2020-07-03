State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 700 billion into money market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 700 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.