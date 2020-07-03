State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 700 Billion Into Money Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:18 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 700 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 700 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.