UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs. 700 Billion Into Money Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:18 PM

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs. 700 billion into money market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 700 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 700 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

36 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

17 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

17 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

17 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.