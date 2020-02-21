State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 725 bn into market

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 725 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 725 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen bids of Rs 830.050 billion were offered, of which 16 bids of Rs 725 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.27 percent per annum, said SBP press release.