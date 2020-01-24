State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 731.5 bn into market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs 731.5 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.26 percent per annum, said SBP release.